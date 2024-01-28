Carroll Investors Inc Sells 1,615 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Carroll Investors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up approximately 2.4% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $312,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,298,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $66.12 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

