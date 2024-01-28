Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $37.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. BNP Paribas cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 3.14. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 393.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.