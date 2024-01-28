Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 161,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Casa Systems Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $0.38 on Friday. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 408.36% and a negative net margin of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Casa Systems by 220.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 63,339.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

