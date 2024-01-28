Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 818.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 908.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,771,000 after acquiring an additional 106,271 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,570.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 679.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

RYT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.