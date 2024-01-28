Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 818.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 908.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,771,000 after acquiring an additional 106,271 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,570.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 679.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
RYT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
