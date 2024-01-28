Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,472 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $92,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,035,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.15. The company had a trading volume of 255,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,358. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average is $109.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

