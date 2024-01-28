Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ remained flat at $60.48 during midday trading on Friday. 803,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,835. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

