Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $57.12 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $57,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $165.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,118. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.98 and a 200 day moving average of $157.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

