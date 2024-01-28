Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $7.40 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.3% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.7 %

MCD traded down $4.95 on Friday, reaching $292.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,609. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.40 and a 200-day moving average of $280.37. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

