Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,343,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average of $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

