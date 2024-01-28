Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $242.12. 2,858,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,649. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $243.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.48 and its 200 day moving average is $223.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.