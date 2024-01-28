Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,654,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.95. The company has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

