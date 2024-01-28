Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $650,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,415,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,651,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,464,000 after buying an additional 376,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,722,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,402,000 after buying an additional 102,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGLT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.75. 2,840,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,047. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.