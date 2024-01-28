Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $650,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,415,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,651,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,464,000 after buying an additional 376,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,722,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,402,000 after buying an additional 102,708 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VGLT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.75. 2,840,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,047. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
