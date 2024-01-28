Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $769.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $783.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.