Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $299.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $303.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

