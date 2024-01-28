CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68,866 shares during the period. CDW accounts for about 3.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.33% of CDW worth $630,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $532,100,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of CDW by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after buying an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CDW by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 88,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $229.69 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $229.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

