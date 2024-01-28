Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Free Report) by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 8.00% of Cetus Capital Acquisition worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,977,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cetus Capital Acquisition stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

