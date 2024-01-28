Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chemed were worth $22,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chemed by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Chemed by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $591.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $581.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $490.87 and a fifty-two week high of $610.35.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

