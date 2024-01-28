Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $184.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

