Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 11,437 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises about 1.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,559. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.