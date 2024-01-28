Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,653 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in RTX by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.