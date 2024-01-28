Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,023 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,966,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 316,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 130,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 330,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,283. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $606,956.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,141,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,315,334 shares of company stock worth $34,169,727.

