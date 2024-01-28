Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,366 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,517,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

