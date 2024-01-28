Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,373,180,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.63. The stock had a trading volume of 143,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

