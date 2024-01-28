Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,707 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $112.99. 1,186,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,189. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.22.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

