Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $3,070,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $167.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,907. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

