Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 1,331,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

