Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $392,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $744.64.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $769.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company has a 50-day moving average of $703.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $783.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

