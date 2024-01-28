Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $719,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Price Performance
Intuit stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $641.36. 770,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,104. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $649.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $600.36 and its 200-day moving average is $544.15.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.83.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.