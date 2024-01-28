Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $25.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,204.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,070.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $941.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.10 and a 12 month high of $1,284.55. The stock has a market cap of $564.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

