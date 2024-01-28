Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,917 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 252.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.25. 107,343,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

