Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Oracle by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.64. 5,541,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,493,099. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

