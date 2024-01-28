Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 60,676 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,397. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

