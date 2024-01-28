Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after buying an additional 495,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ETN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $247.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average is $222.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

