Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $209,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

