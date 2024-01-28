China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in January

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,372,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 1,852,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.2 days.

China Life Insurance Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CILJF stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

