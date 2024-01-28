China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in January

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,372,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 1,852,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.2 days.
China Life Insurance Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of CILJF stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
About China Life Insurance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Life Insurance
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.