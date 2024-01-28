Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.2 billion. Chunghwa Telecom also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.150-0.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE:CHT opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.16. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Featured Articles

