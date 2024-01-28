CIBC Cuts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$18.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TA. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

TA opened at C$10.12 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$9.77 and a 52 week high of C$13.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.5602716 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,463 shares of company stock worth $1,712,367. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

