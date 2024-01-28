Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,800 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.84% and a negative net margin of 55.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

CDTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

