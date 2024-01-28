CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNX. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,250,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

