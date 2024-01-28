CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.59 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59, RTT News reports. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,389,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after acquiring an additional 933,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

