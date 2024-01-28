Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

Shares of CODA stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.