Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Issues Earnings Results

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $82.83 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 154,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

