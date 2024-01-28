Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $83.62 and last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 2730882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

