Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

COLB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

