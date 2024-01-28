Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, reports. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.66%.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

