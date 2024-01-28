Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CEFC opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $11.25.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

