Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires 11,384 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,705 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

