Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Boosts Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,863,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,316,000 after purchasing an additional 190,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,058,000 after purchasing an additional 135,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 174,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PULS remained flat at $49.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,655. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

