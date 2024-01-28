Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,959. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.