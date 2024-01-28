Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 4.4% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,341,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.14. 13,160,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,188,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

